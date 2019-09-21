Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Energy Fuels Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Energy Fuels Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Energy Fuels Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Energy Fuels Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 2.00 2.42

The rivals have a potential upside of 90.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Energy Fuels Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Energy Fuels Inc.’s rivals have 25.73% stronger performance.

Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Energy Fuels Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Energy Fuels Inc.