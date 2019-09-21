Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Energy Fuels Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Energy Fuels Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|22.91%
|43.41%
|10.63%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Energy Fuels Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|356.49M
|1.56B
|23.17
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Energy Fuels Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.43
|2.00
|2.42
The rivals have a potential upside of 90.78%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Energy Fuels Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|-2.67%
|-41.1%
|-38.51%
|-37.24%
|-37.46%
|-36.14%
|Industry Average
|6.72%
|13.97%
|15.44%
|14.55%
|14.25%
|25.73%
For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Energy Fuels Inc.’s rivals have 25.73% stronger performance.
Dividends
Energy Fuels Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Energy Fuels Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Energy Fuels Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.