Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Energy Fuels Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Energy Fuels Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Energy Fuels Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Energy Fuels Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.80 2.40

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 79.86%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Energy Fuels Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Energy Fuels Inc.’s rivals have 25.73% stronger performance.

Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Energy Fuels Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Energy Fuels Inc.