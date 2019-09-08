Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Comparison side by side

Since Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|3
|23.03
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|General Moly Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Energy Fuels Inc. and General Moly Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Energy Fuels Inc. and General Moly Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|General Moly Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.6% of General Moly Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, General Moly Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|-2.67%
|-41.1%
|-38.51%
|-37.24%
|-37.46%
|-36.14%
|General Moly Inc.
|-43.91%
|-43.47%
|-0.99%
|-9.99%
|-50.86%
|-10.99%
For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. was more bearish than General Moly Inc.
Summary
General Moly Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Energy Fuels Inc.
