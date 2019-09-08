Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Comparison side by side

Since Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 23.03 N/A -0.30 0.00 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Energy Fuels Inc. and General Moly Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Energy Fuels Inc. and General Moly Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% General Moly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.6% of General Moly Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, General Moly Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. was more bearish than General Moly Inc.

Summary

General Moly Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Energy Fuels Inc.