Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Contrasting side by side

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 23.16 N/A -0.30 0.00 Ciner Resources LP 19 0.66 N/A 2.59 6.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Energy Fuels Inc. and Ciner Resources LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Energy Fuels Inc. and Ciner Resources LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Energy Fuels Inc. and Ciner Resources LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.6%. Competitively, 0.7% are Ciner Resources LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98%

For the past year Ciner Resources LP has weaker performance than Energy Fuels Inc.

Summary

Ciner Resources LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors Energy Fuels Inc.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.