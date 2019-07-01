Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR) Analysts See $-0.05 EPS; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)

Among 5 analysts covering Smiths Group PLC (LON:SMIN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Smiths Group PLC had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, January 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 14 with “Equal Weight”. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Thursday, January 17 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Underperform” on Monday, April 1. See Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1525.00 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 1530.00 New Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

24/01/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1730.00 Maintain

17/01/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

14/01/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1590.00 Maintain

08/01/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 1550.00 New Target: GBX 1350.00 DownGrade

08/01/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1560.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 145.45% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Energy Fuels Inc.’s analysts see -70.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 233,647 shares traded or 12.45% up from the average. Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, and sale of uranium and vanadium in the United States. The company has market cap of $380.53 million. It operates in two divisions, ISR Uranium and Conventional Uranium. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various services and products for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 6.29 billion GBP. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions. It has a 21.74 P/E ratio. The John Crane division offers engineered services and products comprising mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, and specialist filtration systems.

The stock increased 1.57% or GBX 24.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1589.5. About 585,963 shares traded. Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.