Energous (WATT) Touches $3.35 Low on Aug, 23; Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 9 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 9 sold and reduced their holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.40 million shares, down from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

The stock of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) reached all time low today, Aug, 23 and still has $3.22 target or 4.00% below today’s $3.35 share price. This indicates more downside for the $103.23 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.22 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.13 million less. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 83,111 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 69.27% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 09/04/2018 – Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Develop; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Energous Receives EU ‘CE Marking’ Certification for its WattUp Near Field Wireless Charging Technology; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS NAMES ROBERT J. GRIFFIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 5,548 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $213.40 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 16 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. for 315,278 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 30,830 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 1,667 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.09% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,587 shares.

