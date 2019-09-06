Energous (WATT) Stock Value Declined While National Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $347,376; J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Has Boosted by Old Dominion Capital Management Inc

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 57,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.84% . The institutional investor held 10,954 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70,000, down from 68,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 157,620 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 69.27% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Energous Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WATT); 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS NAMES ROBERT J. GRIFFIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS: GAULDING TO BE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS, NAMES ADDED 2 TO BD; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 28,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 23,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 23,015 shares to 28,510 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,345 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Mi has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 290,771 shares. Spectrum Group Incorporated invested in 1.31% or 43,223 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 280,961 are held by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 17,269 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Llc stated it has 22,824 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Llc holds 6,781 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.74% or 41,407 shares. Of Oklahoma, Oklahoma-based fund reported 3,179 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Llc reported 3.05 million shares stake. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,104 shares. Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Com has invested 2.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan to add Chinese government debt to indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Energous (WATT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Energous Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Energous (WATT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Energous Corporation Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Energous Stock Plummeted Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold WATT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Comm Na owns 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 10 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 39,012 shares. 15,226 were accumulated by Intll Group Inc. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 240,563 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 359,458 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability owns 2,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 30,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 39,230 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Natl Asset reported 10,954 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT).