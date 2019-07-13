Energous (WATT) Reaches $4.59 After 8.00% Up Move; Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Shorts Decreased By 9.82%

The stock of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 756,847 shares traded or 84.80% up from the average. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 71.34% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 09/04/2018 – Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz; 21/04/2018 – DJ Energous Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WATT); 01/05/2018 – Energous Receives EU ‘CE Marking’ Certification for its WattUp Near Field Wireless Charging Technology; 10/04/2018 – Energous Receives Frost & Sullivan’s North American Company of the Year Award for its WattUp® Wireless Charging Technology; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 06/03/2018 Energous Corporation Announces Participation in 30th Annual ROTH ConferenceThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $139.63 million company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $4.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WATT worth $11.17 million more.

Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AEMD) had a decrease of 9.82% in short interest. AEMD’s SI was 761,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.82% from 844,400 shares previously. With 214,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s short sellers to cover AEMD’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.0148 during the last trading session, reaching $0.33. About 99,817 shares traded. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) has declined 65.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AEMD News: 21/03/2018 AETHLON MEDICAL SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO PARTICIPATED IN AN INFORMATIONAL MEETING WITH FDA – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aethlon Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEMD); 21/03/2018 – AETHLON – FDA MEETING RESULT OF FORMAL PRE-SUBMISSION REQUEST BY CO FOR DISCUSSING ADVANCEMENT OF AETHLON HEMOPURIFIER (REG) UNDER EAP; 22/03/2018 – Study of Blood Test to Detect and Monitor Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in Former NFL Players Set for Kick-Off in Phoe; 22/03/2018 – Study of Blood Test to Detect and Monitor Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in Former NFL Players Set for Kick-Off in Phoenix

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $139.63 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.

Among 2 analysts covering Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energous had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by National Securities. The stock of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Roth Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Energous Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 72,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Lc accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 39,230 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 16,900 shares. Raymond James reported 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 30,037 shares. Usca Ria accumulated 188,900 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 10 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 1.45 million shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 156,257 shares stake. Ameritas Prtn invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 36,492 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 12,646 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT).

Analysts await Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 22.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.48 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Energous Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $138,996 activity. Shares for $25,538 were sold by Sereda Brian J. Johnston Cesar sold $25,538 worth of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) on Monday, February 4.

