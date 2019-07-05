Energous (WATT) Reaches $4.37 After 3.00% Up Move; LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS (LVVV) SI Decreased By 82%

The stock of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 256,132 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 71.34% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 03/05/2018 – @sallyshin Damn. I was like, “first Kanye now Energous?!”; 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 09/04/2018 – Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS NAMES ROBERT J. GRIFFIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Develop; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 22/05/2018 – Energous Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $132.30 million company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $4.50 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WATT worth $3.97 million more.

LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS INC (OTCMKTS:LVVV) had a decrease of 82% in short interest. LVVV’s SI was 17,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 82% from 98,900 shares previously. The stock increased 17.22% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0156. About 1.47M shares traded or 37.26% up from the average. Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. develops and markets consumable energy supplement products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.23 million. It offers energy chew products through distributors, as well as directly to clients through Internet. It currently has negative earnings.

More news for Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “LiveWire Ergogenics signs final agreement to acquire equity interest in Mojave Jane, LLC. – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Marijuana Stocks: 1,000% Gainers From My Seeking Alpha Portfolio – A Fun Back-Test – Seeking Alpha” and published on October 08, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 22.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.48 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Energous Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $138,996 activity. Shares for $59,859 were sold by Johnston Cesar on Wednesday, January 30. $25,538 worth of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) shares were sold by Sereda Brian J.

More notable recent Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JinkoSolar Commissions Solar Project, Focuses on Low Emission – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SolarCity competitor Sunnova plans IPO – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. rooftop solar company Sunnova Energy plans IPO – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Medley Capital Corp (MCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Comes Out Swinging With New Graphics Cards – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energous had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. National Securities maintained the shares of WATT in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Energous Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested in 0% or 54,217 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 11,168 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0% or 275,940 shares. Geode Capital Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 240,563 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability holds 14,164 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 18,199 shares. Cwm Limited Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 14,403 shares. Oppenheimer And Com has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Hanson Mcclain owns 32 shares. Oz Mngmt Lp accumulated 32,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Lc has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 13,741 shares.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $132.30 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.