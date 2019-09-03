Energous (WATT) Reaches $3.43 After 8.00% Down Move; Cision LTD. Ordinary Shares (CISN) Shorts Raised By 24.33%

Cision LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CISN) had an increase of 24.33% in short interest. CISN’s SI was 1.88M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 24.33% from 1.51 million shares previously. With 735,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Cision LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CISN)’s short sellers to cover CISN’s short positions. The SI to Cision LTD. Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.09%. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 212,488 shares traded. Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) has declined 31.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CISN News: 10/05/2018 – Cision Warrant Holder 683 Capital Management Criticizes Warrant Exchange Offer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cision Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CISN); 18/05/2018 – Cision Ltd. Announces Completion of Exchange Offer and Plan to Exchange Remaining Outstanding Warrants; 14/03/2018 – HIMSS 2018 II Cision Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cision Ltd. Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants; 08/03/2018 – CISION LTD – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.87 – $0.89; 08/05/2018 – CISION LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $722 MLN TO $732 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cision 1Q EPS 0c; 17/04/2018 – Cision Ltd. Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants; 10/05/2018 – Cision Warrant Holder 683 Capital Management Calls Company’s Exchange Offer ‘Highly Coercive,’ Says It Should Be Rescinded

The stock of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 119,552 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 69.27% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 10/04/2018 – Energous Receives Frost & Sullivan’s North American Company of the Year Award for its WattUp® Wireless Charging Technology; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown says wireless charging company Energous is ‘worthless’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Energous Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WATT); 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 09/04/2018 – Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERSThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $94.41 million company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $3.16 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WATT worth $7.55 million less.

More notable recent Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 End-of-Summer Stocks Trading Under $10 With Giant Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cision Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Provides Updated Full Year 2019 Outlook – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Edelman and Cision Form Communications Cloud Partnership – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “APPN, DXC and QNST among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cision Ltd. (CISN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company has market cap of $991.52 million. The firm enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Energous Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 7,350 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc reported 10,954 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust holds 0.01% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) or 2,750 shares. Hood River Management Lc holds 431,438 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 219 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Llc holds 14,164 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 5,683 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd owns 41,586 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 16,900 shares. 20,402 were reported by Cambridge Invest Research Advisors. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 18,893 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Hightower Advisors Llc has 12,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 29,809 shares.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $94.41 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.