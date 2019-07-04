Energous (WATT) Holder National Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $347,376 as Shares Declined; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $1.56 Million as Stock Value Declined

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 57,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,954 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70,000, down from 68,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 101,854 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 71.34% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman; 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Bd Members; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 03/05/2018 – @sallyshin Damn. I was like, “first Kanye now Energous?!”; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 Energous Corporation Announces Participation in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 345.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 19,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,482 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 5,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.43 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,200 are held by Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Management Limited Com has 0.73% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,669 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 228,383 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. South State accumulated 0.1% or 11,586 shares. 15,462 were accumulated by Mrj Capital. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com reported 0.06% stake. Biondo Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Grassi Inv has 0.93% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 77,550 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.27% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 252,364 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 3,696 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,994 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 58,633 are held by Arcadia Mgmt Mi. Lifeplan Fincl Gru Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Long Island Invsts Lc owns 115,559 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 64,709 shares to 208,617 shares, valued at $18.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 19,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,386 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Says New Two-Year Data at the 24th World Congress of Dermatology Shows SKYRIZI Maintains Complete Skin Clearance – StreetInsider.com” on June 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With My 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2019 So Far – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie poised to take out Allergan for more than $60B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,049 shares to 63,308 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 39,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SIZE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold WATT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Raging Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 403,009 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) or 36,492 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). M&T Savings Bank has 15,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 7,350 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,755 were reported by Raymond James Advisors. Savings Bank Of Mellon reported 72,711 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 39,012 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) or 13,178 shares. Leisure Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 29,559 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co owns 3,470 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Northern accumulated 275,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT).

More notable recent Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Did Energous Stock Drop 8% Today? – The Motley Fool” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Energous Corporation Announces Collaboration with vivo Global – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SunPower Unveils World’s First 400-Plus-Watt Solar Panels – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Energous a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VivoPower International PLC Announces US Solar Portfolio Sale Update and Major Contract Wins in Australian Solar and Data Centers Resulting in Record Forward Order Book – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 22.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.48 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Energous Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $138,996 activity. 3,792 Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) shares with value of $28,061 were sold by Sereda Brian J.