Energous (WATT) EPS Estimated At $-0.32; STREET CAPITAL GROUP COMMON SHARES (CXSNF) Shorts Decreased By 5.13%

STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CXSNF) had a decrease of 5.13% in short interest. CXSNF’s SI was 81,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.13% from 85,700 shares previously. With 356,800 avg volume, 0 days are for STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CXSNF)’s short sellers to cover CXSNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.47 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) to report $-0.32 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 34.69% from last quarter’s $-0.49 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Energous Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 66,288 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 69.27% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS NAMES ROBERT J. GRIFFIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 Energous Corporation Announces Participation in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Energous Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WATT); 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS: GAULDING TO BE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS, NAMES ADDED 2 TO BD; 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Bd Members; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum; 03/05/2018 – @sallyshin Damn. I was like, “first Kanye now Energous?!”; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c

Street Capital Group Inc., a financial services company, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the mortgage lending business in Canada. The company has market cap of $61.68 million. It provides a broad lineup of high ratio and conventional mortgages to borrowers, as well as sells the mortgages. It has a 42.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers residential mortgage loans primarily through its network of independent mortgage brokers.

More notable recent Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Energous Announces Availability of Hearable Developer Kits – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Energous (WATT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Energous Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Will Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max Worth Upgrading for? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $112.75 million. The company's technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.