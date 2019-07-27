Energous Corporation (WATT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is a company in the Electronic Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Energous Corporation has 24.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 31.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. 5.8% of Energous Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.76% of all Electronic Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Energous Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous Corporation 0.00% -160.90% -142.70% Industry Average 71.21% 23.87% 7.64%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Energous Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Energous Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 1.96B 2.75B 36.44

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Energous Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 5.50 4.33 2.85

With average price target of $19.05, Energous Corporation has a potential upside of 361.26%. The potential upside of the competitors is 86.17%. Based on the results delivered earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Energous Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Energous Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energous Corporation -2.48% -1.92% -38.88% -44.82% -71.34% -11.74% Industry Average 4.97% 6.24% 17.87% 9.81% 26.90% 21.11%

For the past year Energous Corporation has -11.74% weaker performance while Energous Corporation’s competitors have 21.11% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Energous Corporation are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Energous Corporation’s competitors have 5.99 and 5.33 for Current and Quick Ratio. Energous Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energous Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Energous Corporation is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.77. Competitively, Energous Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.09 which is 8.64% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Energous Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Energous Corporation’s peers beat Energous Corporation.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact-based charging, as well as at a distance charging. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.