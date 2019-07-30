Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN)

Since Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) and Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) are part of the Personal Products industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer Holdings Inc. 45 1.46 N/A 1.86 25.35 Unilever N.V. 58 0.00 N/A 3.94 15.12

In table 1 we can see Energizer Holdings Inc. and Unilever N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Unilever N.V. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Energizer Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Energizer Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Unilever N.V., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Energizer Holdings Inc. and Unilever N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 0.5% Unilever N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Energizer Holdings Inc.’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Unilever N.V. has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Energizer Holdings Inc. and Unilever N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer Holdings Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Unilever N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.39% for Energizer Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $49.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Energizer Holdings Inc. and Unilever N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 9.8% respectively. Energizer Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 3.1% are Unilever N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energizer Holdings Inc. 8.71% -2.22% 2.62% -23.4% -14.91% 4.16% Unilever N.V. -0.37% 3.7% 7.59% 8.26% 5.07% 10.87%

For the past year Energizer Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Unilever N.V.

Summary

Energizer Holdings Inc. beats Unilever N.V. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands; and licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, and military stores, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Foods, Home Care, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, Lifebuoy, Signal, TRESemmÃ©, Zendium, Dermalogica, Murad, Kate Somerville, and REN brands. The Foods segment provides soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines, and spreads under the Knorr, HellmannÂ’s, Bango, RobertsonÂ’s, and Kissan brands. The Home Care segment provides home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products under the Dirt is Good, Surf, Comfort, Sunlight, Domestos, Pureit, and Radiant brands. The Refreshment segment offers ice cream and tea-based beverages under the Heartbrand, Magnum, Lipton, Ben & JerryÂ’s, Breyers, and PG Tips brands, as well as operates T2 stores. The company was formerly known as Margarine Unie N.V. and changed its name to Unilever N.V. in 1929. Unilever N.V. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Unilever N.V. is a subsidiary of The Unilever Group.