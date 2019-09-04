Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Reaches $39.36 After 7.00% Up Move; WVS Financial (WVFC)’s Sentiment Is 1

WVS Financial Corp (WVFC) investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio has no change, as only 5 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold their equity positions in WVS Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 413,755 shares, up from 373,109 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding WVS Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

The stock of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.26% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 427,120 shares traded. Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has declined 33.28% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ENR News: 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. And Spectrum Brands Holdings Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For The; 06/03/2018 – EVEREADY OF KENYA LOSES ENERGIZER DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT: STAR; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. AND SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS BUSINE…; 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings Sees FY Gross Margin Rates Flat to Up 25 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. And Spectrum Brands Holdings Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For The Acquisiti; 06/03/2018 – ENERGIZER WEAK AFTER FTC CHALLENGES SMUCKERS PURCHASE OF WESSON; 27/03/2018 – The PEEPS® Brand Appoints the Energizer Bunny™ as Celebrity Creative Director; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. AND SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS…; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Spectrum Brands Expect Transaction to Close in the 2H of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Energizer® Announces Energizer Bunny™ Stickers for iMessageThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.71B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $42.12 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ENR worth $189.84M more.

The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 765 shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) has risen 2.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical WVFC News: 19/04/2018 DJ WVS Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WVFC)

Another recent and important WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Here’s What We Like About WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking services and products to residents and businesses. The company has market cap of $31.33 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It has a 10.48 P/E ratio. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collateral; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. holds 0.77% of its portfolio in WVS Financial Corp. for 156,242 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 108,585 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 0.22% invested in the company for 16,500 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,014 shares.

Analysts await Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ENR’s profit will be $55.81 million for 12.15 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Energizer Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 118.92% EPS growth.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Among 5 analysts covering Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Energizer Holdings has $60 highest and $36 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is 21.11% above currents $39.36 stock price. Energizer Holdings had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by J.P. Morgan. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 26. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 22 by UBS.