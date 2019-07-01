Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) and Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Contrasting side by side

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) and Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR), both competing one another are Personal Products companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer Holdings Inc. 45 1.37 N/A 1.86 25.35 Summer Infant Inc. 1 0.06 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Energizer Holdings Inc. and Summer Infant Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 0.5% Summer Infant Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Energizer Holdings Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Summer Infant Inc.’s 76.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

Energizer Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Summer Infant Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Energizer Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Summer Infant Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Energizer Holdings Inc. and Summer Infant Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer Holdings Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Summer Infant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$49 is Energizer Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 26.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Energizer Holdings Inc. and Summer Infant Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 52.1%. 0.7% are Energizer Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% are Summer Infant Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energizer Holdings Inc. 8.71% -2.22% 2.62% -23.4% -14.91% 4.16% Summer Infant Inc. -2.23% -5.35% -32.69% -33.96% -23.91% -33.33%

For the past year Energizer Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Summer Infant Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Energizer Holdings Inc. beats Summer Infant Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands; and licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, and military stores, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. Its products include audio, video, and Internet viewable monitors; gates, bedrails, baby proofing, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as wearable blankets, sleep aides and soothers, travel accessories, and swaddles; baby gear products, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards; and feeding products comprising bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics, and pacifiers. The company sells its products to large and national retailers, independent retailers, and international retail customers through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors, as well as through its partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.