Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) and Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) and Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Personal Products industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer Holdings Inc. 45 1.40 N/A 1.86 25.35 Mannatech Incorporated 18 0.25 N/A -1.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Energizer Holdings Inc. and Mannatech Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 0.5% Mannatech Incorporated 0.00% -19.3% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.59 beta means Energizer Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Mannatech Incorporated is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

Energizer Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Mannatech Incorporated which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Energizer Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mannatech Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Energizer Holdings Inc. and Mannatech Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer Holdings Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Mannatech Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Energizer Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential upside is 23.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Energizer Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.9% of Mannatech Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Energizer Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 27.9% of Mannatech Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energizer Holdings Inc. 8.71% -2.22% 2.62% -23.4% -14.91% 4.16% Mannatech Incorporated -6.99% -3.53% -12.94% -2.81% -12.25% -11.32%

For the past year Energizer Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Mannatech Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Energizer Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Mannatech Incorporated.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands; and licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, and military stores, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.