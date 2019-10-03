Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Comparison side by side

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) compete against each other in the Personal Products sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer Holdings Inc. 40 1.80 62.45M 0.75 56.11 Colgate-Palmolive Company 72 13.72 798.22M 2.77 25.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Energizer Holdings Inc. and Colgate-Palmolive Company. Colgate-Palmolive Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Energizer Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Energizer Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer Holdings Inc. 154,732,408.33% 9.9% 0.5% Colgate-Palmolive Company 1,101,905,024.85% -597.4% 19.1%

Volatility & Risk

Energizer Holdings Inc.’s 0.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Energizer Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Colgate-Palmolive Company are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Energizer Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc. and Colgate-Palmolive Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Colgate-Palmolive Company 0 6 2 2.25

Energizer Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $42.33, and a 8.07% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Colgate-Palmolive Company is $75.63, which is potential 6.21% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Energizer Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of Energizer Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79% of Colgate-Palmolive Company are owned by institutional investors. Energizer Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energizer Holdings Inc. 7.07% 8.31% -11.35% -8.02% -33.28% -6.8% Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.65% -0.47% 0.63% 12.18% 7.94% 20.53%

For the past year Energizer Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Colgate-Palmolive Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Colgate-Palmolive Company beats Energizer Holdings Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands; and licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, and military stores, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products. It also provides pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs, a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions, and various products with natural ingredients. The companyÂ’s principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, TomÂ’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as HillÂ’s Science Diet, HillÂ’s Prescription Diet, and HillÂ’s Ideal Balance. It markets and sells its pet nutrition products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers and veterinarians. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.