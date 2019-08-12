Energizer Holdings (ENR) to pay $0.30 on Sep 10, 2019; Allstate Upped Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake

Allstate Corp increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 42.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 14,948 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Allstate Corp holds 50,325 shares with $3.45 million value, up from 35,377 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $61.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.99 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:ENR) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Energizer Holdings Inc’s current price of $36.69 translates into 0.82% yield. Energizer Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 1.22 million shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has declined 33.28% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ENR News: 02/05/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings 2Q EPS 13c; 27/03/2018 – The PEEPS® Brand Appoints the Energizer Bunny™ as Celebrity Creative Director; 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings Backs FY Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.40; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. AND SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS…; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. And Spectrum Brands Holdings Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For The Acquisition Of Spectrum Brands’ Battery And Portable Lighting Products Business; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. And Spectrum Brands Holdings Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For The Acquisiti; 07/05/2018 – Energizer® Announces Energizer Bunny™ Stickers for iMessage; 02/05/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.30 TO $3.40, EST. $3.39; 02/04/2018 – Energizer Deal’s Antitrust Approval Shocks Investor M&A Logic

Among 5 analysts covering Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Energizer Holdings Inc has $60 highest and $36 lowest target. $49’s average target is 33.55% above currents $36.69 stock price. Energizer Holdings Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 1 to “Buy”. The stock of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 19 by J.P. Morgan.

More notable recent Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Energizer Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energizer Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energizer Looking Enterprising – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides headlights, lanterns, children's lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $1400 highest and $62 lowest target. $74.25’s average target is 3.82% above currents $71.52 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7400 target in Monday, July 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target in Monday, July 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 29. Citigroup maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan.