Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) Analysts See $0.31 EPS; Ameriserv Financial Has 1.1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 34.78% from last quarter's $0.23 EPS. T_EFX's profit would be $27.62M giving it 13.39 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Enerflex Ltd.'s analysts see 63.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 49,731 shares traded. Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ameriserv Financial Inc (ASRV) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 11 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 10 cut down and sold holdings in Ameriserv Financial Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.55 million shares, up from 5.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ameriserv Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, gas and oil processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The firm offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions. It has a 13.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s compression solutions include engineering, designing, fabrication, and installation of natural gas compression packages, such as gasfuelled engines or electric motors, reciprocating or screw compressors, cooling fans, piping, and instrumentation and controls for applications in gas gathering compression, inlet, and residue compression in processing facilities, compression for gas storage, and pipeline compression.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. The company has market cap of $71.28 million. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. It has a 9.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 5,890 shares traded. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.