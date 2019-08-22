Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Reaches $4.08 1 Year Low; Protalix Biotherapeutics (de (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shorts Lowered By 2.35%

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (de (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) had a decrease of 2.35% in short interest. PLX’s SI was 2.46M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.35% from 2.52 million shares previously. With 248,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (de (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s short sellers to cover PLX’s short positions. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.0116 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2451. About 315,698 shares traded. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) has declined 22.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PLX News: 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 09/05/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week(R) 2018; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week; 06/03/2018 Protalix BioTherapeutics Reports 2017 Full Year Results and Provides Corporate Update; 24/05/2018 – Protalix Announces Exchange and Discharge of Remaining 2018 Notes; 13/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Positive Results from Phase II Clinical Trial of OPRX-106 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Co; 25/05/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Poster Presentation on Baseline Characteristics for Fabry Disease Patients Screened in the P; 19/03/2018 – Protalix at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 06/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics 2017 Loss $47.2M

The stock of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.88 target or 5.00% below today's $4.08 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $5.63B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $3.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $281.60 million less. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 182,813 shares traded. Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) has declined 11.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.37 million. The firm offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company has market cap of $5.63 billion. The firm operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business divisions. It has a 10.2 P/E ratio. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.