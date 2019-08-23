Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Electric Utilities company, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enel Chile S.A. has 3.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Enel Chile S.A. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Enel Chile S.A. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.50% 6.40% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Enel Chile S.A. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile S.A. N/A 5 9.50 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Enel Chile S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Enel Chile S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.04 2.23 2.30

The rivals have a potential upside of 38.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enel Chile S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Chile S.A. 2.91% -2.54% -8% -13.37% -11.54% -7.07% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Enel Chile S.A. had bearish trend while Enel Chile S.A.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Enel Chile S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Enel Chile S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Enel Chile S.A. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enel Chile S.A.’s competitors.

Dividends

Enel Chile S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Enel Chile S.A.’s competitors beat Enel Chile S.A.