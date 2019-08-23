Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Electric Utilities company, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Enel Chile S.A. has 3.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Enel Chile S.A. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Enel Chile S.A. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enel Chile S.A.
|0.00%
|13.50%
|6.40%
|Industry Average
|5.19%
|11.04%
|2.66%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Enel Chile S.A. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enel Chile S.A.
|N/A
|5
|9.50
|Industry Average
|368.77M
|7.11B
|42.78
Enel Chile S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Enel Chile S.A. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enel Chile S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.33
|2.04
|2.23
|2.30
The rivals have a potential upside of 38.14%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enel Chile S.A. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enel Chile S.A.
|2.91%
|-2.54%
|-8%
|-13.37%
|-11.54%
|-7.07%
|Industry Average
|1.46%
|3.69%
|11.77%
|17.07%
|24.65%
|18.25%
For the past year Enel Chile S.A. had bearish trend while Enel Chile S.A.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Enel Chile S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Enel Chile S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Enel Chile S.A. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enel Chile S.A.’s competitors.
Dividends
Enel Chile S.A. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Enel Chile S.A.’s competitors beat Enel Chile S.A.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.