Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) Comparison side by side

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.48 9.50 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 41 1.66 N/A 1.81 24.74

Table 1 highlights Enel Chile S.A. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Enel Chile S.A. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Enel Chile S.A. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Enel Chile S.A. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Enel Chile S.A. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 3 0 0 1.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34.67 consensus target price and a -21.76% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enel Chile S.A. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.4% and 54.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Chile S.A. 2.91% -2.54% -8% -13.37% -11.54% -7.07% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34%

For the past year Enel Chile S.A. had bearish trend while Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Enel Chile S.A.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.