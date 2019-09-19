Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enel Chile S.A.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.48
|9.50
|Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|1.56
|12.04
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enel Chile S.A. and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Enel Chile S.A. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Enel Chile S.A.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Enel Chile S.A. and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enel Chile S.A.
|0.00%
|13.5%
|6.4%
|Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima
|0.00%
|16.3%
|4.8%
Liquidity
Enel Chile S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Enel Chile S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.4% of Enel Chile S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.4% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has 52.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enel Chile S.A.
|2.91%
|-2.54%
|-8%
|-13.37%
|-11.54%
|-7.07%
|Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima
|-0.95%
|-2.65%
|8.38%
|-33.79%
|-45.68%
|-30.71%
For the past year Enel Chile S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima beats Enel Chile S.A.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.
