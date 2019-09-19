Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.48 9.50 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 17 0.00 N/A 1.56 12.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enel Chile S.A. and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Enel Chile S.A. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Enel Chile S.A.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enel Chile S.A. and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 16.3% 4.8%

Liquidity

Enel Chile S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Enel Chile S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.4% of Enel Chile S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.4% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has 52.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Chile S.A. 2.91% -2.54% -8% -13.37% -11.54% -7.07% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima -0.95% -2.65% 8.38% -33.79% -45.68% -30.71%

For the past year Enel Chile S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima beats Enel Chile S.A.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.