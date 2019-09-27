Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Comparison side by side

Both Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile S.A. 4 0.00 526.69M 0.48 9.50 Central Puerto S.A. 4 0.04 81.67M 4.64 1.98

Table 1 highlights Enel Chile S.A. and Central Puerto S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Central Puerto S.A. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enel Chile S.A. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Enel Chile S.A.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enel Chile S.A. and Central Puerto S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile S.A. 12,343,043,284.67% 13.5% 6.4% Central Puerto S.A. 2,305,043,605.88% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Enel Chile S.A. and Central Puerto S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Central Puerto S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus price target and a 162.24% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.4% of Enel Chile S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.06% are Central Puerto S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Chile S.A. 2.91% -2.54% -8% -13.37% -11.54% -7.07% Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11%

For the past year Enel Chile S.A. has -7.07% weaker performance while Central Puerto S.A. has 0.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Enel Chile S.A. beats Central Puerto S.A. on 10 of the 14 factors.