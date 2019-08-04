Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) Comparison side by side

Since Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Americas S.A. 9 0.68 N/A 1.02 8.13 Vistra Energy Corp. 25 0.92 N/A 0.90 23.98

Demonstrates Enel Americas S.A. and Vistra Energy Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Vistra Energy Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Enel Americas S.A. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Enel Americas S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Vistra Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enel Americas S.A. and Vistra Energy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4% Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enel Americas S.A. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Vistra Energy Corp. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vistra Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enel Americas S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Enel Americas S.A. and Vistra Energy Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Americas S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Vistra Energy Corp. has a consensus price target of $34.33, with potential upside of 55.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enel Americas S.A. and Vistra Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 0%. Enel Americas S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 62%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Vistra Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Americas S.A. -1.55% -5.28% -4.29% -18.48% -5.82% -7.51% Vistra Energy Corp. -0.46% -5.71% -21.25% -13.88% -3.2% -6.25%

For the past year Enel Americas S.A.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vistra Energy Corp.

Summary

Vistra Energy Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Enel Americas S.A.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.