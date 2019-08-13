Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Electric Utilities company, Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enel Americas S.A. has 9.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. 62% of Enel Americas S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Enel Americas S.A. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.10% 4.40% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Enel Americas S.A. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Americas S.A. N/A 9 8.13 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Enel Americas S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Enel Americas S.A. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Enel Americas S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Americas S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.63 2.29 2.27 2.34

The potential upside of the competitors is 35.89%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enel Americas S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Americas S.A. -1.55% -5.28% -4.29% -18.48% -5.82% -7.51% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Enel Americas S.A. has -7.51% weaker performance while Enel Americas S.A.’s competitors have 18.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Enel Americas S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Enel Americas S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Enel Americas S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enel Americas S.A.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Americas S.A. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.58. Competitively, Enel Americas S.A.’s rivals are 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.40 beta.

Dividends

Enel Americas S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Enel Americas S.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.