Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Comparing side by side

Both Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Americas S.A. 9 0.70 N/A 1.03 7.62 Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.72

Table 1 highlights Enel Americas S.A. and Central Puerto S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Central Puerto S.A. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Americas S.A. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Enel Americas S.A.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Central Puerto S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enel Americas S.A. and Central Puerto S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4% Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of Enel Americas S.A. shares and 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. shares. 62% are Enel Americas S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.06% of Central Puerto S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Americas S.A. -6.09% -11.98% -22.56% -0.88% -24.86% -11.88% Central Puerto S.A. -10.54% -6.45% -27.98% -22.75% -39.64% -13.26%

For the past year Enel Americas S.A. was less bearish than Central Puerto S.A.

Summary

Enel Americas S.A. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Central Puerto S.A.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.