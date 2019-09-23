Endurant Capital Management LP Upped Sientra (SIEN) Position by $7.18 Million as Stock Price Declined; Diageo P L C (DEO) Market Valuation Declined While 1832 Asset Management LP Decreased Holding

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 1355.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.92M, up from 88,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 2.26M shares traded or 137.12% up from the average. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 4,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 52,187 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, down from 57,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 490,228 shares traded or 31.54% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 197,790 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $69.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 494,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo Shakes Up The Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: AT&T Mulls a DIRECTV Move; Diageo Faces Trade Challenges – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. OBOYLE KEVIN C had bought 8,696 shares worth $50,002 on Friday, June 7. Little Paul Sean bought $99,998 worth of stock or 17,391 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 204,984 shares to 86,297 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 15,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,503 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).