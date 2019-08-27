Endurant Capital Management LP Upped Its Intricon (IIN) Position by $7.61 Million; Valuation Declined; M D C Hldgs (MDC) Position Maintained by Vertex One Asset Management Inc

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 122.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 304,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 552,457 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, up from 247,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 62,601 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 25,876 shares as the company's stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 76,636 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 50,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 105,948 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Temescal Valley Masterplan Gains New Richmond American Community – PRNewswire" on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "2 Stocks With Strong Momentum And Lots Of Cash… – Nasdaq" published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's Why I Think M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Llc accumulated 0% or 1,547 shares. James Invest Rech Inc holds 0.11% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) or 60,048 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Glenmede Na holds 408 shares. Lesa Sroufe & stated it has 3.7% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 54,725 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 7,296 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 241,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 350,213 shares. New England Research & Management holds 0.24% or 12,358 shares in its portfolio. 37,766 are owned by Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 63,717 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Invesco accumulated 0% or 331,947 shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 54,673 shares to 259,897 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,813 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Business Partners.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 34,691 shares to 247,417 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 43,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,576 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) or 1,272 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.03% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.04% or 67,677 shares in its portfolio. Bard Associates reported 0.34% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). 98,488 are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Us Bancorporation De has 60,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 52,784 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 11,906 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Group Incorporated Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 18,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 32,716 shares. Teton Inc reported 134,337 shares.