Endurant Capital Management LP Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $4.85 Million; Ensign Group (ENSG) Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding by $396,872

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 7,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 15,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, down from 22,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 4,339 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 310.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 89,008 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47 million, up from 21,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $72.56. About 198,048 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 187,887 shares to 203,000 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,753 shares, and cut its stake in Avedro Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.53% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tortoise Investment Ltd reported 614 shares stake. The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Mngmt has invested 2.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 104,476 shares stake. Coe Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.09% or 25,995 shares. Lawson Kroeker Management Ne holds 0.09% or 3,821 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 2.85 million shares stake. Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 0.43% or 28,142 shares. Quantbot Techs LP has 5,624 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 805,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.64% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Benjamin F Edwards And owns 38,919 shares. America First Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 985 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 110,133 were reported by Bartlett & Limited Liability. 39,544 are held by Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $28.89M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 34,632 shares to 113,953 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 13,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 42,613 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 46,700 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 206,535 shares. Bard Associates invested 3.3% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd invested in 2,560 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Usa Portformulas invested in 5,765 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 71,326 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 315,707 are owned by Parametric Associates Limited Co. Cornercap Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,205 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 436,354 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 277,974 shares. Savings Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 192,084 shares. Savings Bank Of The West holds 0.12% or 17,490 shares in its portfolio.

