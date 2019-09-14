Endurant Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake by $1.60 Million; Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Valuation Rose While Verition Fund Management Has Increased by $2.94 Million Its Position

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 932.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 97,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 108,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29 million, up from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 45.55 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS “STRENGTH IN RADEON PRODUCTS WAS DRIVEN BY BOTH GAMING AND BLOCKCHAIN DEMAND” IN QTR – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – TO OBTAIN FIRST CLINICAL DATA OF MACA-PK PHASE 1/2A STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH AMD IN H1 2019; 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES- ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS RELATE TO FIRMWARE MANAGING EMBEDDED SECURITY CONTROL PROCESSOR IN SOME PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today to discuss the new research report alleging security in $AMD chips; 25/04/2018 – AMD: Cryptocurrency-related Revenue Rose In First Quarter, But Headed For Decline — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 73.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 10,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 3,753 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, down from 14,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Granted Exclusive Option to Acquire Myonexus; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and lnvitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS TO SUBMIT NDA FOR SRP-4053

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.55 million activity. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought 2,500 shares worth $219,950. 2,000 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares with value of $173,480 were bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 109,790 shares. Botty Ltd Com has 24,234 shares. Elk Creek Prns Lc holds 0.55% or 48,819 shares. 3,117 were reported by Qvt Fincl Ltd Partnership. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 51 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Pnc Fin Gp reported 40,584 shares. Dynamic Capital Mgmt holds 4,677 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.17% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,408 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.14% or 144,256 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Ghost Tree Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9.23% or 290,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Solid Biosciences Surges on DMD Gene Therapy Study Amendments – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TEAM, UGI, SRPT – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 526,643 shares to 629,236 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidia Technologies Inc by 233,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can the Bulls Send AMD Stock Rocketing to New Highs? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Stock: 3 Things You Should Know Post-Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.5% – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMD: High Ground Vs. Low Ground – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 3, 2019 : CDTX, RUHN, BT, TVIX, TS, QQQ, AMD, SNAP, ORCL, TQQQ, HMY, SAN – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 323,405 shares to 449,139 shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,594 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kepos Limited Partnership accumulated 32,009 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 85,982 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Allstate reported 0.04% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Morgan Stanley owns 5.35 million shares. Lord Abbett & Communications Ltd Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Sit Inv Assocs stated it has 82,800 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% or 298,593 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Kj Harrison Ptnrs Inc. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 44,572 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Lc owns 25,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 428,535 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 17,446 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.03% or 25,515 shares. Fagan Assoc owns 0.78% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 63,470 shares.