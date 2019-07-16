Endurant Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holding by $6.10 Million; Valuation Rose; Westwood Management Decreased Its Stake in Resmed (RMD) as Valuation Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Resmed Inc. (RMD) by 92.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 184,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 199,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Resmed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $123.31. About 281,899 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 10.45% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Net $110.1M; 29/05/2018 – RESMED TO BUY HEALTHCAREFIRST, A CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96; 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 358,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,593 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 461,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 37,327 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 264,248 shares. 91,197 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Citigroup invested in 0% or 7,021 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). 168,781 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 15,470 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 2.71 million shares. 31,186 are owned by Prelude Cap Management Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). D E Shaw & invested in 208,367 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 40,048 shares. Polar Cap Llp has invested 0.41% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). The New York-based Qs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Martingale Asset LP holds 165,512 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 188,029 shares.

More notable recent Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oxford Immunotec Announces New Initiative to Bring the Benefit of Modern Tuberculosis Testing to the Russian Federation – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Quest Diagnostics Completes Acquisition of US Laboratory Services Business of Oxford Immunotec – PR Newswire” published on November 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Goes Shopping, Mixed Trial Results For Provention Bio, 4 Stocks To Debut – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oxford Immunotec announces up to $100M of share repurchase – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Presents At 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 12, 2017.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $42,751 activity.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 32,315 shares to 50,333 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 483,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.49 million activity. Hollingshead James had sold 1,600 shares worth $152,144. Farrell Michael J. sold $646,330 worth of stock or 6,651 shares. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Sandercock Brett sold $276,900.

More notable recent ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ResMed: Positioned For Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ResMed Inc. (RMD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ResMed launches AirFit P30i – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ResMed Announces Participation in the 40th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.