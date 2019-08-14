Endurant Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) as Shares Declined; As Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) Share Value Declined, Ipg Investment Advisors Lifted Holding

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 358,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 102,593 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 461,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 55,984 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 20,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376.18M, up from 16,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 3.19 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Netherlands Taps tekVizion to Accelerate its SIP Trunking Offering by Validating 10 Vendor PBXs within a Six-Week; 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 09/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – CITYFIBRE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS PLC CITYC.L – CITYFIBRE TO INVEST AT LEAST £30 MLN TO EXPAND FULL FIBRE COVERAGE IN PETERBOROUGH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VODAFONE; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA NAMES BALESH SHARMA CEO, AKSHAYA MOONDRA CFO

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Trans Svcs Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 15,000 shares to 630,024 shares, valued at $14.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,375 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (NYSE:DIS).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 483,397 shares to 716,124 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mgmt holds 0.59% or 548,556 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Consonance Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.61 million shares. Oppenheimer Co, New York-based fund reported 70,400 shares. Prelude Cap Management Llc has 0.03% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 20,202 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 10,572 shares. Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). 107,561 are held by Millennium. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 91,197 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Eam stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Corporation reported 65,685 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 68,779 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD).