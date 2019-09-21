Endurant Capital Management LP Trimmed Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding as Market Value Rose; As American Tower New Com (AMT) Shares Rose, Holder Horizon Investments Lifted Its Position

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 193.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 4,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 2,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.54 million shares traded or 39.26% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 15,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 73,503 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, down from 88,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 2.04 million shares traded or 52.91% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 27,287 shares to 22,539 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eem190719p38.00 (Put) (EEM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in International Flavorsfragra Co (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.06% or 2,875 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prns has invested 0.13% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt reported 0.99% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Co (Wy) holds 38 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 0.02% stake. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 2,733 shares stake. 32,315 are owned by Cullinan Associate Inc. Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 182,464 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 46,670 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 1.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Scotia Capital invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 364,509 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp has 102,794 shares. 52,866 are owned by Huntington State Bank.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 80,433 shares to 830,809 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 124,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).