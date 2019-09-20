Endurant Capital Management LP Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined; Walthausen & Company Decreased Stake in Regal Beloit (RBC) by $905,580 as Stock Value Declined

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 70.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 204,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 86,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 291,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 7.91M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 11,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 89,735 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33 million, down from 100,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 348,051 shares traded or 21.14% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase of 8%; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Regal’s Ratings; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Rating on Actuant (ATU) Ahead of 4Q Report – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and CIBC (TSX:CM) Prove Canada’s Big Banks Stocks Are Resilient – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Michigan deal exceeds analyst estimates, RBC says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo and Athene to Acquire PK AirFinance From GECAS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold RBC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.52 million shares or 0.48% less from 38.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 4,608 shares. Dean Cap Mngmt invested 1.16% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 55,694 shares. Laurion Cap Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 16,114 shares. Architects owns 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 15 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 31,076 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 21,986 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 183,832 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 1.75 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 20 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,480 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership stated it has 273,335 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.23 million for 12.54 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 22,175 shares to 170,715 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 86,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo Shows Long-Term Survival Benefit – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 205,004 shares to 270,561 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 122,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.92 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.