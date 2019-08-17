Endurant Capital Management LP Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Raised as Market Value Rose; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holder Ares Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.85 Million

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 177,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 54,982 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, down from 232,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 2.54M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 961.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 80,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 88,536 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 798,268 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. 14,174 shares were bought by Saltzman David, worth $236,139 on Friday, May 3. Sloves Andrew also bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability owns 93,105 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Growth Management Lp holds 2.24% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 2.15M shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp holds 1.88% or 8.28M shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Hawaii has 17,365 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) reported 1,000 shares. Tru Advsrs invested in 75,400 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Bailard Inc holds 0.02% or 17,400 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.02% or 7,580 shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 1.51 million shares. 652,417 are held by California Employees Retirement. Joel Isaacson & Lc invested in 66,916 shares. Dupont Cap Management stated it has 163,536 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd has 0.11% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0% stake.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 136,593 shares to 11,036 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 89,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,988 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.