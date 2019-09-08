Endurant Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL); Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Position by $1.40 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 130.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 16,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 28,468 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 12,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 1.17M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 261,237 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Universal Eye Drop Adherence Monitor to Measure and Improve Adherence to Ocular Medications; 08/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 08/03/2018 – OCUL SAYS ANTICIPATING DEXTENZA NDA RESUBMISSION IN 1H; 27/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ocular Coil Drug Delivery Comfort Trial (OCDC); 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Anticipates DEXTENZA NDA Resubmission in 1H

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 271,884 shares to 404,264 shares, valued at $72.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 266,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,897 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 145,640 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 45,941 were reported by Chase Invest Counsel Corp. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 309 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 3,132 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 4,787 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The owns 182,801 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability has 4.10 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sandler Mgmt invested in 3.54% or 521,276 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 72,307 shares. Shell Asset Co has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Calamos Advsrs Lc reported 10,510 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd invested in 7,378 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 6,450 shares. Hahn Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). The California-based Nicholas Invest Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.64% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “A Tesla owner implanted her car’s key into her arm so that she can start her Model 3 with her body – Business Insider” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 85,898 shares to 16,447 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 3,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,997 shares, and cut its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).