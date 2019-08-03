Endurant Capital Management LP Lowered Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $5.21 Million as Shares Rose; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Price Rose While Water Island Capital Lowered by $38.63 Million Its Stake

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 765,709 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 57,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 35,579 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 92,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 221,415 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 122,928 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 81,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 59,705 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 505,774 shares. Mason Street Llc reported 14,389 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 14,514 shares. Principal Fin Gru invested in 360,026 shares. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 38,057 shares. Gp holds 33,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Optimum Advisors owns 1,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 6.39M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares to 16,968 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Comm Corp by 536,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Influencing Prestige Consumer’s (PBH) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Repligen, Tandem Diabetes Care, Telephone and Data Systems, Sunoco and Rent-A-Center – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Next For Rent-A-Center? – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Picks on Three Key Takeaways From Q2 U.S. GDP – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Things You Need to Know Ahead of Carter’s (CRI) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares to 291,281 shares, valued at $13.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Percent Freedom from Disabling Stroke at Two Years – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.68 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.