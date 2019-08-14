Endurant Capital Management LP Lifted Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $6.34 Million as Stock Rose; Hillsdale Investment Management Upped Its Sanmina (SANM) Position by $534,800; Stock Price Declined

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 961.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 80,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 88,536 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 1.39M shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 92,770 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 73,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 158,147 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 59,564 shares to 104,344 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 34,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,417 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 400,953 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 77,592 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cornerstone reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. State Street has 2.09M shares. Sun Life owns 0.04% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 5,902 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc owns 54,750 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 225,736 shares. Oberweis Asset Management accumulated 0.14% or 24,200 shares. Prudential Financial has 514,474 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited accumulated 6,296 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 391,584 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). James Invest Rech reported 22,570 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,255 shares to 40 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 477,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,120 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).