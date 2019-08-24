Endurant Capital Management LP Lifted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $11.37 Million; Hologic (HOLX) Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $336,000

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 1.52 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 490.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 241,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 291,281 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 49,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 5 Prescription Drugs Will Generate a Jaw-Dropping $62.3 Billion in 2024 – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pharma Stock Roundup: GSK, BMY Q2 Earnings, FDA Nod to LLY’s Hypoglycemia Treatment – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.88M shares. Hgk Asset Management stated it has 2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beech Hill Advisors has invested 3.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Farmers Merchants Invests invested 0.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Covington Capital stated it has 144,612 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.18% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 206,189 shares. Sei Investments holds 569,989 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 56,009 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,801 shares. Tdam Usa reported 67,394 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Capital Ltd Ltd Liability stated it has 6,584 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa stated it has 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ameritas Investment Inc reported 68,939 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7,251 shares to 14,364 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 358,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,593 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DexCom (DXCM) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hologic Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hologic FQ3 revenues up 3%; ytd cash flow down 20% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hologic (HOLX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups ’19 Revenue View – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 17,000 shares to 152,000 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).