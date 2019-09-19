Endurant Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Sientra (SIEN); As Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Upped Its Holding

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 391.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 516,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 648,507 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.56M, up from 131,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Arthur J Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 266,970 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 1355.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.92 million, up from 88,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 161,235 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 116,273 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $33.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 249,026 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 8,627 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Ltd accumulated 134,349 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Bridges Management holds 0.03% or 7,490 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.71% or 11,464 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Lenox Wealth stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Whittier Tru holds 0.08% or 32,152 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc accumulated 0% or 110,549 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc has invested 4.36% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Chevy Chase Tru holds 160,396 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Prospector Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 62,500 shares. Texas Capital Bank & Trust Tx holds 4,359 shares.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Allied Insurance Brokers – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires University Services Business of Garnett-Powers & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold SIEN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blackstone Group accumulated 0.09% or 2.73 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated holds 31,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurant Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 3.12% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Abingworth Llp owns 2.39 million shares or 5.64% of their US portfolio. 710,142 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). D E Shaw And Com accumulated 0% or 191,152 shares. The California-based Quantum has invested 1.16% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Geode Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 405,035 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 88,565 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Moreover, Birchview Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 668 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 1,955 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002 worth of stock. Sullivan Keith J had bought 20,869 shares worth $119,997 on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sientra, Inc. Closes $115 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sientra (SIEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Sientra’s Shares Got a Lift Today – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sientra Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sientra Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.