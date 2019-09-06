Endurant Capital Management LP Increased Its Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Stake by $1.45 Million; As Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Market Value Declined, Crow Point Partners Trimmed Its Position by $3.36 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 88,803 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 21/05/2018 – MANF Therapeutics Announces Publication in Society for Neuroscience eNeuro Journal of Human Ocular Distribution and Animal Photoreceptor Protection Data for MANF; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 09/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Symposium; 27/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 08/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension – touchOPHTHALMOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ocular Coil Drug Delivery Comfort Trial (OCDC)

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 11,360 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 136,593 shares to 11,036 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 89,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,988 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

