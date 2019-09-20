Endurant Capital Management LP Has Upped Sientra (SIEN) Stake by $7.18 Million as Market Value Declined; Holder Walthausen & Company Upped Universal Electronics (UEIC) Position

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 1355.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.92M, up from 88,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 335,681 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) by 410.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 114,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 141,840 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Universal Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $666.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 76,715 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.04, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold UEIC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.06 million shares or 2.41% less from 12.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 134,357 are owned by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 400 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 908 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) or 969,375 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 195,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 34,153 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 185,336 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 8,400 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co accumulated 0.07% or 120,098 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd owns 5,409 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 40,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4,620 shares to 172,754 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 55,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corp. (NYSE:NCR).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avedro Inc by 84,047 shares to 357,942 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 15,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,503 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. OBOYLE KEVIN C bought 8,696 shares worth $50,002. $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were bought by Sullivan Keith J.