Endurant Capital Management LP Has Upped Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Position by $6.85 Million; As Fair Isaac Com (FICO) Stock Rose, Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Stake

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 513.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 526,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 629,236 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, up from 102,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 3,944 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (FICO) by 78.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 7,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 1,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, down from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $315.29. About 4,390 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16,452 shares to 43,623 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 187,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold OXFD shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 4.95% more from 23.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability holds 326,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 127,118 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Co holds 128,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Federated Pa reported 118 shares. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 777,964 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 508,108 shares. Boston Advsr Lc owns 86,101 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 17,945 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Signaturefd Llc reported 80 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 12,591 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Aperio Gru Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 3,065 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.38% or 442,723 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 57.96 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) by 132,278 shares to 372,179 shares, valued at $32.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 48,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc Com.