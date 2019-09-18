Endurant Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position by $6.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Position in Archer (ADM) by $924,000

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 84.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 38,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 82,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.33 million, up from 44,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $171.38. About 335,518 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 243,700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 million, up from 220,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 4.17 million shares traded or 12.45% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean trading; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NEW DIRECTOR MICHAEL S. BURKE ELECTED; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S MONITORING SOUTH AMERICA FOR POTENTIAL ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES HISTORICAL TAX BILL DECLINING ON NEW TAX LAW; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 927,296 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $80.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 212,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,373 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4,595 shares to 1,962 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 75,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,189 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).