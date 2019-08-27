Endurant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) stake by 33.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 7,251 shares as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)’s stock rose 28.76%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 14,364 shares with $1.71M value, down from 21,615 last quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc now has $6.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 1.18 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE PACT TO INCL DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $79; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 04/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $131 FROM $96; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 04/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barrons.com

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 142.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 3,061 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 5,210 shares with $958,000 value, up from 2,149 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $46.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 576,610 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $230 highest and $195 lowest target. $217.33’s average target is 21.32% above currents $179.14 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 22 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Needham. Piper Jaffray maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Thursday, August 1. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $23000 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Cowen & Co maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $220 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 2,452 shares to 6,450 valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,905 shares and now owns 21,433 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: TechnipFMC PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Constellation Brands – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Vertex (VRTX) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.07% or 6,247 shares in its portfolio. Sio Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 28,232 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.02% stake. Stephens Ar reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Atika Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 26,000 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 3.73 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 111 shares. Rhenman And Prns Asset Mngmt has 144,400 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Rock Springs Mngmt Lp holds 1.44% or 203,000 shares. Trexquant Lp invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 530 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited. Bb Biotech Ag has invested 6.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Clearbridge Investments Limited Com stated it has 0.86% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Shelton Management holds 4,451 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 14,474 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 1.04 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated accumulated 17 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas reported 43,431 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Com invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Los Angeles Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 2,180 shares. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Company owns 300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fulton Retail Bank Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Pitcairn Company reported 2,019 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp holds 230,010 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 2,635 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 500 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 225,754 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,775 shares. 40,593 are held by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.16 million activity. Barry Richard bought $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, August 12. INGRAM DOUGLAS S also bought $2.00 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sarepta: Not This Time! – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “We See Opportunity In Sarepta – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics a Bad News Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Sarepta (SRPT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta (SRPT) Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Golodirsen Nears Approval – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.