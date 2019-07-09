Endurant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $862,869 as Shares Declined; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Boeing Company (BA) as Stock Price Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 856 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,386 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 9,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.86. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 21,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $148.93. About 1.02M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $60 MLN, ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q EXONDYS 51 REV. $64.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57 are owned by Bessemer Grp. Highlander Capital Management Llc invested in 300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bamco Ny holds 656 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda, Brazil-based fund reported 7,914 shares. 436,000 are owned by Highline Cap L P. First Manhattan Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 900 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 3.54M shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Llc holds 2,790 shares. Naples Glob Ltd Liability owns 2,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 214,446 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 24,598 shares. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,889 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.53% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Gene Therapy Stocks With Huge Catalysts in 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDAY, SRPT, PSTG – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sarepta (SRPT) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss, Exondys 51 Sales Up – Nasdaq” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allegion plc (ALLE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares to 61,155 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. 15,000 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares with value of $2.10M were sold by Cumbo Alexander. Mahatme Sandesh sold $9.43 million worth of stock or 65,000 shares.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 103.03% or $0.68 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.23% negative EPS growth.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (NYSE:HSBC) by 66,050 shares to 131,999 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FAA Official Sees Boeing’s 737 Max Flying By December – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing In Crisis: Orders And Deliveries Show It – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust Communications stated it has 49,813 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,905 shares. Sterling Lc holds 29,299 shares. 43,995 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Colonial Tru Advsrs reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,614 are owned by Diversified. The California-based Oakmont has invested 21.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 88,200 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability reported 3,988 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pacific Global Mgmt has 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winch Advisory Svcs Lc owns 286 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Com holds 1,018 shares. 114,322 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Fmr holds 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 11.04 million shares. Gm Advisory Group invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.