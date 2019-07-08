Endurant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Position by $6.10 Million; Stock Value Rose; Night Owl Capital Management Has Boosted Its Ringcentral (RNG) Stake by $3.15 Million

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $120.68. About 415,815 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 358,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,593 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 461,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 118,316 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,563 shares to 8,419 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 136 shares. American Group has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Qs Invsts Limited Co holds 1,300 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 4.03 million shares. Timpani Capital Mgmt reported 2.09% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Nomura Holdg Inc invested in 332,725 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Moreover, Crow Point Ptnrs Llc has 0.1% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 4,305 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Moreover, Vanguard has 0.03% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 651 were reported by Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Com. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Lc holds 123,673 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $716,680 activity. Dhruv Mitesh sold $238,632 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Monday, January 7. Another trade for 5,841 shares valued at $509,796 was sold by Sipes David. On Friday, February 15 the insider Michelle McKenna sold $206,884. On Monday, January 7 the insider Shah Praful sold $214,750.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $191,824 activity. Wrighton-Smith Peter had sold 10,000 shares worth $149,073.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 124,982 shares to 178,448 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc has 1.28 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 59,873 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 237,783 shares. 2.61 million are held by Consonance L P. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 121,809 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 72,607 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 96,705 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 91,197 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Boston Advsrs Llc stated it has 86,746 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation reported 439,766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Comm Incorporated invested in 208,367 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp holds 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) or 72,117 shares. Endurant Cap Mgmt L P, a California-based fund reported 102,593 shares.