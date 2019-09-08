Endurant Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Holding by $1.45 Million as Stock Rose; Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Stock Value Declined While Havens Advisors Has Cut Position by $2.00 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 261,237 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 15/05/2018 – IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS – SURFACE PHARMA INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF FINANCING TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOCUSED ON OCULAR SURFACE DISEASE; 14/05/2018 – Opaleye Management Buys New 3% Position in Ocular Therapeutix; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 31/05/2018 – NTC to Strengthen Its Ophthalmology Portfolio Through the Acquisition of Ocular Antibiotic Products; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Assessment of Comfort & Ocular Surface Parameters w Novel Designs of Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel; 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.97% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 921,565 shares traded or 617.03% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stewart Information Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STC); 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 0% or 1,974 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 9,552 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company reported 0% stake. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc reported 37,680 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 73,110 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,598 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 15,043 shares stake. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). 297,405 are held by Citigroup. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 21,748 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 106,036 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Lc stated it has 125,285 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 100,808 shares to 18,263 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 6,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,082 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.